Microsoft unveils Xbox Series X, new video game console meets online mockery

Microsoft unveiled its next Xbox, the Series X this week. But the biggest thing about the announcement may not be the news, but the physical size of the console.

The company said the Xbox Series X will be its "fastest, most powerful console ever" once it's released next year. But the unusual, towering design drew jokes on Twitter comparing the console to items like a refrigerator, a bazooka from the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie “Commando” and the monolith from “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

Even Wendy’s got in on the jokes, comparing the console to a stack of burgers.

While Microsoft revealed the Series X in a vertical position, the company said it will actually also work when stored horizontally, too.

Either way, the bulky design seems to emphasize the unit’s powerful technical specifications, drawing comparisons to gaming computers. Microsoft hasn’t shared all the details, but it said the console will be able to deliver four times the processing power of the current Xbox One X.

The Series X will provide “world-class visuals” in 4K at 60 frames per second and up to 120 FPS being a possibility, according to Microsoft. And the console will “virtually eliminate load times” thanks to its graphics processing unit and solid-state drive.

The decision to go with a powerful-yet-large design is the opposite of what rival video game maker Nintendo has done with its Switch. The relatively small console can be played while plugged into a TV or on the go, and Nintendo recently boasted that it had sold more than 15 million units in North America and has been the best-selling video game console for 10 consecutive months.

The Series X’s power could be key for Microsoft in the competition for gamers’ attention and sales. Sony’s PlayStation 5 is also due to release next year. Sony has kept mostly quiet about its upcoming console, but it has promised technical upgrades to improve performance.

