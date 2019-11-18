Atari battles for chunk of $43 billion video game industry

In today’s rapidly changing video game landscape, the only way to remain competitive is to be flexible and adapt to changing trends, Atari CEO Frederic Chesnais told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Monday.

“I think you stay relevant by just having games and offering them on any platform," Chesnais said of the industry. "Yesterday, it was on PC, then consoles. Today, it’s mobiles, and tomorrow it’s going to be streaming."

He argues gaming companies have to change tactics depending on country, content and type of game.

“You just have [to be] flexible,” he said.

In 2018, American consumers spent $43.4 billion on gaming, and estimates for 2019 suggest by year-end, $10 billion will have been spent on mobile games, according to Statista.

Atari is trying to appeal to a larger swath of consumers, not just the highly competitive professional gamers who take part in e-sports.

“We’re trying to cover the whole spectrum and offer very casual games [and] casual games,” Chesnais said.

Chesnais noted that not only are gaming platforms changing, but the games themselves are changing.

“I think it’s a combination of more females playing, different types of platforms, different types of experiences, different countries [and] different traditions,” he reasoned.

He also pointed to the fact people above the age of 40 tend not to play games, meaning there is still room for growth. The careers, he added, of most professional players tend to end around 20 to 25 years of age.

When asked by Varney what his favorite game is, the Atari CEO said Breakout, which was created by Apple founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak.

