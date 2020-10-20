Microsoft's Windows 10 is breaking PCs

Microsoft Corp.'s latest Windows 10 appears to be breaking some PCs, causing the tech giant to scramble and fix the issues.

According to TechRadar, the two most recent updates, KB4579311 and KB4577671, were not installing and some PCs began to show error messages. Some of the error messages include the infamous "Blue Screen of Death," as well as unresponsive files, printers and problems with audio.

In addition, The Verge reports that some of the Windows 10 updates included Microsoft forcing the update to users to install web apps. Apps such as Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Office were being pinned to the Start Menu

Redmond, Wa.-based Microsoft told the news outlet that it was pausing this update after hearing negative feedback.

Since Satya Nadella took the reigns of Microsoft from Steve Ballmer nearly six years ago, Microsoft has transitioned into generating much of its revenue from cloud computing, focusing less on Windows.

Despite that, Microsoft still generated $12.9 billion in quarterly revenue from its Personal Computing unit, including a 7% rise in Windows OEM revenue.

Shares of Microsoft have soared in 2020, rising more than 20%.

FOX Business has reached out to Microsoft with a request for comment.

