Microsoft's work-from-home policy to become permanent

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Microsoft Corp. will let its employees work from home permanently, according to media reports.

Continue Reading Below

Citing internal documents, The Verge reported on Friday the tech giant would let its employees work from home permanently. Like other companies, Microsoft will move to a "hybrid workplace" to allow for flexibility once its offices reopen.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged all of us to think, live, and work in new ways,” Kathleen Hogan, Microsoft’s chief people officer, told employees via a note. “We will offer as much flexibility as possible to support individual workstyles, while balancing business needs, and ensuring we live our culture.”

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 214.24 +3.66 +1.74%

SILICON VALLEY REPORTEDLY POURING MONEY INTO BIDEN COFFERS

Employees can work from home less than 50% of their workweek or, with manager approval, work from home permanently. Those who choose to work from home permanently will lose their assigned spot in the office but could still use space that's available if they choose to return to the office one day.

With the shift, Microsoft follows tech giants such as Twitter Inc. and Square Inc. that have already made the move.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

Shares of Microsoft have soared in 2020, rising more than 20%.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE