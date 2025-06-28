Microsoft expands gaming horizons through strategic Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition partnership amid console wars

Microsoft and Meta have teamed up to bring a limited-edition Meta Quest 3S Xbox edition.

Amid the console wars continuing to heat up with the highly successful and record-breaking launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 and Sony’s PlayStation Days of Play sales, Microsoft once again throws another curveball, announcing their partnership to bring VR to their fans.

According to the Xbox Wire, the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition won’t exclusively be made for the Xbox, it will have the ability to stream any game through the cloud as Microsoft continues to evolve the way fans play.

A Microsoft spokesperson told FOX Business that this collaboration came about for their fans.

"In partnership with Meta, we released the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition bundle, bringing players another way to explore hundreds of games on a massive 2D display with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) with the new headset and their Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership," the Microsoft spokesperson said. "The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition Bundle is now available to purchase in select US and UK retailers while supplies last."

The supplies for the Meta Quest 3S Xbox edition might not last long. Attempting to purchase one in the Meta shop online, fans will find that it is already sold out.

According to Lori Wright, corporate vice president, Gaming Partnerships and Business Development through the Xbox wire, the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition will also be available for fans in the US at Best Buy.

"Quantities are extremely limited. Once they’re gone, they’re gone," Wright said in the release.

Wright also said that she was proud of what Microsoft and Meta have built together and did this for the fans.

"We’re proud of what we’ve built together with Meta, and we can’t wait for you to dive into everything the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition has to offer," Wright said in the release. "Whether you’re streaming the latest Xbox Game Pass Ultimate titles, exploring the ever-expanding world of VR, or kicking back with immersive entertainment, this is just the beginning of what’s possible when great teams and great technology come together."

The initiative that Microsoft is pushing is called "This is an Xbox" according to the Microsoft website. With the power of the cloud, fans can use anything from a laptop, phone, the handheld ROG Ally X and now Meta Quest 3S.

"Our goal at Xbox is to offer more choices for how players around the world can play the games they want to play on the devices they own," the Microsoft spokesperson told FOX Business. "Recently, we announced that a 2D gaming experience through Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available on the new Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition bundle."

The Meta Quest 3S Xbox edition bundle will sell at $399.99 and comes with a Custom 128GB Meta Quest 3S in Xbox Carbon Black and Velocity Green, matching Touch Plus controllers and a limited-edition Xbox Wireless Controller, Meta Quest Elite Strap, three months of Meta Horizon+ and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

