Sony slashes PS5 prices as Nintendo and Xbox hike console costs

Sony has announced that it will be lowering prices for the PlayStation 5 amid the Nintendo Switch 2 release and Xbox console price hike.

Sony announced their Days of Play 2025 is kicking off on May 28 with deals for consumers.

Sony will be selling their PlayStation 5 console with Call of Duty 6 bundle for $399.99, a $119.99 discount on the average sale price.

Other discounts Sony announced will be $50 off PlayStation 5 Pro consoles, $30 off the PS VR2 headset and bundle, $30 off DualSense edge controllers and more.

While Sony annually hosts their Days of Play event, this one comes during a time of questions in this current gaming console generation.

Microsoft and Nintendo have both made major announcements themselves, but nothing about lowering the prices of their consoles.

In fact, Microsoft recently announced on May 1 that they will be raising prices across the board on consoles and games.

Their Xbox Series X — the current console generation rival to the PlayStation 5 — was priced at $499.99 prior to the May 1 increase to $599.99.

Meanwhile, overseas, Japan-based Nintendo is still accepting pre-orders for their Switch 2, which is set to release on June 5.

The Switch 2 will be sold at $449.99, which is up $150 from the original Switch.

Game prices will also be jumping up in price going from $59.99 to $79.99.

The sale for the Days of Play 2025 will go until June 11.

