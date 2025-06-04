YouTuber spends 61 days in line to purchase Nintendo Switch 2

Outside of Nintendo New York at Rockefeller Center in New York City, one devoted fan made every effort to ensure he was among the first to purchase the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2, which officially launched on Thursday.

Standing in line since early April, ChickenDog, a YouTuber from Connecticut, claimed his 61-day stakeout landed him the key to unlocking the very first purchase of the device.

"I've been going to these events for years," he told Fox News Digital on the eve of the release. "It's not even just about the console – it's about the community and I want to make an impact and build my own legacy."

ChickenDog, whose real name Chris Evangelista, did have some help along his two-month journey. He told the outlet he had an AirBnb and hotel for interim shelter and several friends stood in his place on the line while he was away.

SONY SLASHES PS5 PRICES AS NINTENDO AND XBOX HIKE CONSOLE COSTS

The viral vlogger was impressed by the global representation of fellow gamers waiting many days around the Nintendo store in anticipation of the launch.

"Just seeing everyone out here, everyone coming around the world," he said. "Fans from Chile, Germany, Canada – how many new people that I didn't even know like Nintendo all over the world."

"It's cool to see fans all around the world coming together for a company we all love, Nintendo, and to be a part of my journey and help support me when I get the first console at the store," he added.

‘MINECRAFT’ MOVIE MAYHEM RAISES ALARMS FOR AMERICA'S YOUTH, ‘BAD FOR SOCIETY’: EXPERT

Switch 2 pre-orders for major retailers opened on April 24, after delays attributed to Nintendo examining the potential impact of tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

The price of the base Switch 2 along with the newest "Mario Kart World" bundle costs $499 – making it the most expensive console to date. Nintendo also warned buyers that Switch 2 accessories will experience "price adjustments" due to "changes in market conditions," per the official statement. By comparison, the original Switch launched in 2017 at a retail price of $299.

However, these uncertainties haven't seemed to deter or deflate the enthusiasm for the Switch 2, as evidenced by the efforts of diehard fans like ChickenDog.

"The most exciting part is that last day, like right now," he added. "Just being out here with all my friends, the OGs in the community, the new people that were inspired by, the veterans out here right now."