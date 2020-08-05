Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

TikTok

Microsoft Corp. in talks with outside investors for a possible TikTok bid

close
Sources tell FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino that people close to Microsoft say any TikTok deal will be difficult to pull off given the technology involved. video

Microsoft privately stating it will not pay Treasury additional money for Trump to approve TikTok deal: Gasparino

Sources tell FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino that people close to Microsoft say any TikTok deal will be difficult to pull off given the technology involved.

Microsoft Corp. is talking to outside investors that may potentially help the software company finance a bid for short video platform TikTok. Even though Microsoft has roughly $136 billion in reserves, it is looking to share the burden and risk with other stakeholders, people with direct knowledge told FOX Business.

Continue Reading Below

SEN. HAWLEY DEMANDS MICROSOFT CUT BYTEDANCE, CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY TIES IN POTENTIAL TIKTOK INVESTIGATION

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow on a possible TikTok sale to Microsoft and what the next round of stimulus should include. Video

TikTok, owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance, could be worth anywhere from $20 billion to $100 billion with some recent estimates suggesting it could sell for $50 billion. ByteDance is valued north of $100 billion and is considered the largest private company in the world.

TIKTOK COMPETITORS SEE SURGE IN DOWNLOADS AS MICROSOFT WEIGHS ACQUISITION

The Trump administration has been weighing TikTok's fate since last year, launching an investigation into the short video company amid fears that its Bejing-based parent ByteDance shares customer information with the Communist Chinese government.

President Trump discusses a possible U.S. TikTok deal and security concerns with China on 'Fox &amp; Friends.'Video

ByteDance entered into talks about a month ago with Microsoft to buy TikTok's U.S. operations as a way to save the business from a decision by the administration that would prevent the popular app from being used by U.S. consumers.

Sources tell FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino that Microsoft has been discussing bringing in potential partners for its TikTok bid if it proceeds. Video

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE