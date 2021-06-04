Microsoft Bing image search results for Tiananmen Square 'Tank Man' empty, raising censorship questions

Users searching on Microsoft-created search engine Bing for an image of the "Tank Man" from the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989 are finding no results – even when searching from the U.S. – generating concerns about censorship.

A staffer on Google’s threat analysis team posted a link to the search results on Twitter on the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square violence, noting that while the search engine may have to comply with censorship requests in China, his search was being carried out in the U.S.

Another user replied that the same results were returned in the U.K.

RUBIO DUBS APPLE’S BUSINESS PRACTICES IN CHINA AS ‘WOKE BEHAVIOR AT ITS WORST’

The Tank Man image shows an unknown individual standing in front of a row of tanks on June 4, 1989 in Tiananmen Square amid acts of violence carried out by the Beijing government against pro-democracy protesters, many of whom were students.

Friday marked the 32nd anniversary of the bloody event, while Beijing is celebrating 100 years of the Communist Party.

A spokesperson for Microsoft did not return FOX Business’ request for comment.

A company representative told Reuters that it was working to fix the issue, which was attributed to "accidental human error.’

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

U.S. businesses are routinely faced with state-imposed obstacles to accessing Chinese consumers and companies have come under increased scrutiny for bowing to the pressures of Communist China in order to maintain operations there.

As previously reported by FOX Business, Apple was recently criticized after a New York Times report alleged that the tech giant had abandoned some of its security policies in China because they are not allowed.

The Times said that the company has put the data of its customers at risk and has aided the Chinese government in censorship of its app store in order to meet regulators' requirements.

President Donald Trump took a hardline stance on China, launching a multiyear trade war that resulted in billions of dollars’ worth of tariffs imposed on products from both countries.

President Biden has indicated he intends to continue a tough approach to ensure economic fairness.