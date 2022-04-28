Activision Blizzard shareholders approve proposed $68.7B sale to Microsoft

Activision Blizzard shareholders approved a proposed sale to Microsoft for $68.7 billion, the video game publisher announced on Thursday.

"Today’s overwhelmingly supportive vote by our stockholders confirms our shared belief that, combined with Microsoft, we will be even better positioned to create great value for our players, even greater opportunities for our employees, and to continue our focus on becoming an inspiring example of a welcoming, respectful, and inclusive workplace," Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said in a statement.

During Activision's special meeting on Thursday, over 98% of shares voted in favor of the proposed transaction.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 290.11 +6.89 +2.43% ATVI ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. 76.90 +0.80 +1.05%

In January, Microsoft announced plans to acquire the embattled video game publisher for $95 per share in an all-cash transaction. The deal is expected to close in fiscal year 2023, subject to customary closing conditions and the completion of a regulatory review. Upon closing of the deal, the unit will fall under Microsoft gaming CEO Phil Spencer.

The complete results will be shared in an 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by early next week, following certification by Activision Blizzard’s Inspector of Election.

The approval comes as Activision Blizzard and Kotick have been under pressure following allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment and retaliation, which have prompted various employee walkouts, lawsuits, investigations and an $18 million settlement with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Activision is also facing a unionizing effort from quality assurance workers at its Raven Software studio.

In addition, the company disclosed a voluntary request for information from the SEC and a grand jury subpoena from the Justice Department related to their respective investigations into trading by third parties – including individuals known to Kotick – in securities prior to the announcement of Microsoft's proposed transaction

Prior to Microsoft's proposal, Activision announced a zero-tolerance harassment policy and waived required arbitration of sexual harassment and discrimination claims. Several employees exited the company, including former Blizzard president J. Allen Brack , while at least 20 others have faced other types of disciplinary action.

Activision Blizzard on Monday reported lower-than-expected first-quarter results.