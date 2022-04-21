Expand / Collapse search
Microsoft

Microsoft and Sony considering in-game ads for Xbox and Playstation games: report

Microsoft is reportedly planning ads for its free-to-play games

Former Microsoft Entertainment & Devices Division President Robbie Bach, who led the team that created the Xbox, discusses how the company has become a leader in the industry. video

Xbox turns 20 years old

Former Microsoft Entertainment & Devices Division President Robbie Bach, who led the team that created the Xbox, discusses how the company has become a leader in the industry.

Both Sony and Microsoft are considering adding in-game advertisements to their respective platforms to beef up revenue, according to a new report. 

Microsoft is planning to implement the in-game ads for its fleet of popular free-to-play games on Xbox, like Fortnite, Rocket League, and Apex Legends, Insider reported last week. 

microsoft xbox

Staff members play on Microsoft's Xbox Series X gaming console at a flagship store of SK Telecom on November 10, 2020. (JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The company doesn't plan on taking a cut of the advertising revenue, allowing game developers to benefit from the new ads, according to the report

"We are always looking for ways to improve the experience for players and developers but we don't have anything further to share," a spokesperson for Microsoft told FOX Business Thursday. 

PlayStation 5

Sony's PlayStation 5 was released in November 2020.  (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Fox News)

Sony is also planning its own rollout of in-game ads for the end of 2022 and will try to make them as seamlessly integrated into games as possible, Insider reported Wednesday. 

Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Sony's Playstation 5 came out in November 2020 in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic when people around the world were stuck at home. 