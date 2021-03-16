Former Microsoft, Amazon exec pleads guilty to $5.5M PPP fraud scheme: 'Please pray'

A former Microsoft and Amazon executive on Tuesday pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges as part of a scheme to collect $5.5 million in Payment Protection Program loans.

Mukund Mohan, the former director of engineering at Microsoft from 2013 to 2015 and the former director of product management at Amazon between 2016 and 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile, was charged with wire fraud and money laundering in July of 2020.

"I am going to have a tough two days or more. Going to be off Twitter so don't expect any replies or posts," Mohan, 48, tweeted Tuesday. "If you can or are inclined please pray so I have strength."

His Twitter bio currently reads, "I made a mistake. I am sorry. I understand you may not forgive me."

Mohan, who lives in Washington, posted a message to his personal blog in August saying he "did screw up" and "can't say no."

"I hurt people who trusted me, believed in me, and now are besides [sic] themselves. Unfortunately I cannot talk about the details given the legal circumstances, but I truly apologize," he wrote. "Unfortunately throughout my career, I hurt many people either because I was blunt or because I was mean-spirited. I own my mistake, and now I have to course correct."

The tech entrepreneur submitted "at least" eight fraudulent PPP loans totaling $5.5 million on behalf of six different companies, according to the Justice Department.

As of March 7, Congress has authorized spending of more than $300 billion for PPP loans meant to keep small and medium-sized U.S. businesses afloat during the pandemic as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.