Mark Zuckerberg passes Jeff Bezos as world's second-richest person

Mark Zuckerberg is now the second-wealthiest person in the world, surpassing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, as the Meta CEO’s personal fortune swelled to its highest level yet, according to Bloomberg.

He bumped Bezos out of that spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index on Thursday after his net worth rose more than $3 billion to a whopping $206.2 billion.

Bezos moved to third-wealthiest at $205 billion, per the index.

Bloomberg linked Zuckerberg’s feat to the performance of Meta Platforms, the corporate parent of the social media site he co-founded in 2004, Facebook, and the platforms Instagram, Whatsapp and Threads.

Shares of Meta are up 69% year-to-date.

It has generated $75.5 billion in revenue over the first half of the year, including $39.07 billion in the second-quarter. Meanwhile, its net income across the first two quarters was $25.83 billion.

Meta is expected to release its third-quarter earnings in late October.

Prior to becoming the second-richest person, the tech billionaire achieved another wealth-related feat in late September, Bloomberg reported. Zuckerberg’s fortune climbed above $200 billion on Sept. 23. That, according to the outlet, has only been achieved by two other individuals in the U.S.: Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Musk, at $256 billion, holds the title of the wealthiest individual in the world, per Bloomberg.

A report from Informa Connect Academy projected in September that Musk could become the first-ever trillionaire within the next couple of years.