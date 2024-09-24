Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth hits $200 billion

Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth has climbed to a figure that only two other billionaires in the United States have achieved.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index pegged the value of the Meta Platforms CEO’s personal fortune at $200 billion as of Monday. That represented a $1.06 billion increase from the prior trading day and a $72.2 billion jump from the start of the year, according to the index.

His net worth put him in the rare company of two other billionaires worth at least $200 billion.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, had a net worth of $265 billion as of Monday, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed Tuesday. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ranked No. 2 at $216 billion.

SEE META CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG'S BRAND NEW 287-FOOT SUPERYACHT

Much of Zuckerberg’s personal fortune originates from his Meta Platforms holdings.

The corporate parent of Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and Threads has seen a nearly 62.5% increase in its stock price year to date. That has helped push its market capitalization to $1.42 trillion as of Tuesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % META META PLATFORMS INC. 563.33 -1.08 -0.19%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A report from Informa Connect Academy projected earlier this month that Zuckerberg could become a trillionaire by the start of the next decade at his net worth’s yearly average rate of growth.

ELON MUSK COULD BECOME WORLD'S FIRST TRILLIONAIRE BY 2027

However, the organization identified Musk as the "clear favorite" to amass a 13-figure net worth before any other billionaires. He could achieve that by 2027, Informa Connect Academy said.

Zuckerberg has been a billionaire since 2008, according to reports.