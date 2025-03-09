Mastercard outage resolved after users report issues with payments, purchases

Mastercard has resolved an issue after cardholders were unable to make online payments or purchases for a brief period Sunday morning.

Hundreds of cardholders in the U.S., United Kingdom, Japan, Italy and Australia were among those who began reporting issues early Sunday morning, according to DownDetector, a website that shows real-time overviews of issues and outages.

Mastercard told Fox Business Digital that there was an issue affecting some transactions, which has since been resolved.

"There was a period of time earlier today in which some Mastercard transactions were declined. The situation has been resolved and all systems are working as normal," Seth Eisen, senior vice president of communications, told Fox Business Digital in an email.

Mastercard did not provide further details about what caused the outage or how many users were affected.