Thousands of Microsoft customers affected by large-scale outage

Thousands of Microsoft customers were unable to access Outlook, including email, and other services, after Microsoft 365 experienced an outage Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after services were restored, at about 4:40 p.m., the company announced it had "identified a potential cause of impact" and reverted the suspected code.

"We’re monitoring telemetry to confirm recovery," according to a statement posted on X.

Downdetector reported more than 40,000 Microsoft outages Saturday afternoon.

Many took to social media to report issues with Outlook email, calendars and other Microsoft 365 applications.

Microsoft 365 did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.