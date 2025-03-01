Expand / Collapse search
Thousands of Microsoft customers affected by large-scale outage

'Potential cause of impact' identified, tech giant says

Thousands of Microsoft customers were unable to access Outlook, including email, and other services, after Microsoft 365 experienced an outage Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after services were restored, at about 4:40 p.m., the company announced it had "identified a potential cause of impact" and reverted the suspected code.

Microsoft building

Microsoft experienced a large-scale outage of its online services on Saturday. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images, File / Getty Images)

"We’re monitoring telemetry to confirm recovery," according to a statement posted on X.

MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 396.98 +4.45 +1.13%

Downdetector reported more than 40,000 Microsoft outages Saturday afternoon.

Many took to social media to report issues with Outlook email, calendars and other Microsoft 365 applications.

Microsoft office

Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Wash.  (Stephen Brashear/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Microsoft 365 did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.