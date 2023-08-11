Musk says Zuckerberg fight will be in 'epic location' in ancient Rome

Billionaire Elon Musk announced Friday that his upcoming fight with rival Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will take place at an "epic location" in Italy.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and several other companies, said proceeds from the fight will be donated to charity, and viewers will be able to watch a livestream on X and Meta.

"The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC)," Musk posted on X. "Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all."

Musk said he spoke with both Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the country's minister of culture and said, "they have agreed on an epic location."

MUSK'S X SENDING BIRD SIGNS, OFFICE DECOR FROM TWITTER DAYS TO AUCTION

"Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy," Musk added. "And all proceeds go to veterans."

Requests for comment sent to the prime minister's office and Meta were not immediately answered.

An automatic reply from X said, "We'll get back to you soon."

Musk and Zuckerberg have been hyping their upcoming mixed martial arts cage match for weeks on social media.

TESLA SPONTANEOUSLY CATCHES FIRE, FIREFIGHTERS TAG ELON MUSK IN SOCIAL MEDIA POST

No date has been set for the fight, but a previous proposed location was the UFC Apex in Nevada. Both men have been training, and Musk has been updating his followers on how it has been going.

"Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight," Musk wrote on X last Sunday. "Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work."

Zuckerberg said Sunday he was "ready today" for the fight.

"I’m ready today. I suggested Aug. 26 when [Musk] first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed," Zuckerberg wrote in a post on Threads. "Not holding my breath."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % META META PLATFORMS INC. 305.74 +0.53 +0.17%

Musk challenged Zuckerberg to a mixed martial arts cage match earlier this year.

The Tesla and Space X founder tweeted that he was "up for a cage match" with Zuckerberg, who is trained in jiujitsu. The Facebook founder responded, "send location," to which Musk retorted, "Vegas Octagon."

MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS HE'S ‘READY TODAY’ FOR FIGHT AGAINST ELON MUSK: ‘NOT HOLDING MY BREATH’

"If this is for real, I will do it," Musk wrote at the time, later adding he had "this great move that I call 'The Walrus,' where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing."

However, the Meta CEO appeared to take the challenge more seriously. He was photographed training with UFC champion Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski ahead of the proposed cage match. Musk has since been training with UFC legend Georges St. Pierre and podcaster Lex Friedman in recent weeks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Though the UFC is not involved, UFC President Dana White has said both billionaires are "absolutely dead serious" about their cage match.

"This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that’s ever been done, it would break all pay-per-view records, these guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity," White told TMZ.

Fox Business' Bradford Betz, Danielle Wallace and Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.