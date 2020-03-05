Lyft employee exposed to coronavirus, San Francisco workers sent home

The ride-sharing app Lyft has advised its San Francisco employees to go home after finding out one staff member was in contact with someone exposed to coronavirus, or COVID-19. The employee is not symptomatic and is in touch with a medical professional, Lyft spokesperson Alexandra LaManna told TechCrunch.

Continue Reading Below

“We are basing every step of our response process on CDC guidance, and out of an abundance of caution are encouraging our San Francisco headquarters employees to work from home for the remainder of this week,” Lyft said in a statement.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LYFT LYFT INC. 37.08 -3.19 -7.92%

LaManna added that Lyft HQ will be having an “enhanced cleaning process overnight.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Lyft joins a catalog of tech companies in the Bay Area advising their staff to stay home. Twitter encouraged all employees to work from home. Amazon, LinkedIn, Microsoft and Google also encouraged some of its staff to work remotely based on fears of exposure. Conferences have also been called off in light of the outbreak, including Facebook's F8 Conference, which would have taken place this month.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

San Fransisco announced it's first two coronavirus cases Thursday. The total infected in the United States is 165 with 11 confirmed deaths.