Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works unveils stealth combat drone

Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works division unveiled plans for a stealthy combat drone to keep the U.S. at the forefront of air power superiority.

The drone is designed to work independently or alongside combat aircraft like the F-35 Lightning, also made by Lockheed.

The aircraft is capable of executing precision strikes, ISR targeting, electronic warfare and offensive and defensive counter air missions, the defense company said. The division leading the development of the combat drone is charting a new path to rapidly create new, advanced technologies that work seamlessly together at a competitive price point.

"Vectis is the culmination of our expertise in complex systems integration, advanced fighter development and autonomy," said OJ Sanchez, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Skunk Works. "We're not simply building a new platform – we're creating a new paradigm for air power based on a highly capable, customizable and affordable agile drone framework."

The defense company said the development of the drone is already underway. Meanwhile, Skunk Works is investing the funds and staff necessary to develop and test tough, reliable systems, while making sure they fit with the U.S. military’s new joint-service plans and the needs of allies worldwide.

The goal is to build and fly the drones within two years.

The news comes on the heels of President Donald Trump signing an executive order in June prioritizing the accelerated integration of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), an industry term for drones, into U.S. national airspace.

In the executive order, the administration underscored the importance of drones, saying they enhance United States productivity, create high-skilled jobs and reshape the future of aviation.

"Building a strong and secure domestic drone sector is vital to reducing reliance on foreign sources, strengthening critical supply chains, and ensuring that the benefits of this technology are delivered to the American people," the executive order read. "The time has come to accelerate testing and to enable routine drone operations, scale up domestic production, and expand the export of trusted, American-manufactured drone technologies to global markets."

The administration said drones have already begun transforming industries from logistics and infrastructure inspection to precision agriculture, emergency response and public safety. It also said that emerging technologies such as electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft will modernize methods for cargo delivery, passenger transport and other advanced air mobility capabilities.

Shortly after the executive order, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth issued a directive to ensure the U.S. becomes a leader in drone capabilities. He told senior Pentagon leadership in July that he is rescinding restrictive policies that hindered production and limited access to these vital technologies, unleashing the combined potential of American manufacturing and warfighter ingenuity. He also said in the directive that he is delegating authorities to procure and operate drones from the bureaucracy to U.S. warfighters.

"Drones are the biggest battlefield innovation in a generation, accounting for most of this year's casualties in Ukraine. Our adversaries collectively produce millions of cheap drones each year," Hegseth said. "While global military drone production skyrocketed over the last three years, the previous administration deployed red tape. U.S. units are not outfitted with the lethal small drones the modern battlefield requires."