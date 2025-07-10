Republicans demand comprehensive security review of Chinese drones after Trump executive order

House Republicans are calling on the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) to expedite a national security review of Chinese drone manufacturers like Shenzhen Da-Jiang Innovations Sciences and Technologies Company Limited (DJI Technologies) pursuant to the 2025 National Defense Authorization Act.

In a letter to ODNI signed by representatives Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.; Rick Crawford, R-Ark.; and John Moolenaar, R-Mich., the lawmakers requested timely execution of the review as drone technology quickly accelerates.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month prioritizing the accelerated integration of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) into U.S. national airspace.

But before that fully goes into effect, the lawmakers say the timely execution of the review of DJI and Autel Robotics, their subsidiaries and affiliates, is essential.

Lawmakers say Section 1709 of the National Defense Authorization Act directs national security agencies to evaluate if communications or video surveillance produced by DJI and Autel pose unacceptable risks to U.S. national security and the safety of U.S. citizens.

"Given the substantial market presence and existing use of equipment from DJI Technologies, Autel Robotics, and related entities in the United States, a comprehensive and expedited review under Section 1709 is critical," the lawmakers wrote, while also requesting that ODNI complete the review and issue its determinations within 30 days.

"Should you find these entities present unacceptable risks, we urge immediate notification of the Federal Communications Commission for timely placement of these entities on the Covered List, per statutory guidelines."

DJI told FOX Business it welcomes the opportunity to demonstrate its privacy controls and security features, as "repeatedly stated" in formal letters to relevant national security agencies.

"We are ready to undergo a transparent, fair, and thorough audit, while cooperating with relevant U.S. authorities," DJI said. "Our confidence in our products' ability to pass a thorough security review is supported by repeated validations from independent firms like Booz Allen Hamilton, FTI Consulting, and Kivu Consulting, as well as American government agencies such as the U.S. Department of the Interior and the Idaho National Laboratory.

"Previous security audits of our products have taken 6 months to 1 year to complete," DJI continued. "We urge the relevant authorities to initiate the audit promptly to ensure sufficient time for a comprehensive evaluation."

DJI is the world’s largest drone manufacturer and sells more than half of all U.S. commercial drones.

In October, DJI sued the Department of Defense for classifying the drone maker as allegedly working with the Chinese military.

The company asked a U.S. District judge in Washington to order its removal from a Pentagon list designating it as a "Chinese military company," saying it "is neither owned nor controlled by the Chinese military."

The classification reportedly resulted in "lost business deals" while also stigmatizing the company as a national threat. It also banned DJI from entering contracts with multiple federal government agencies.

"U.S. and international customers have terminated existing contracts with DJI and refuse to enter into new ones," the lawsuit said.

U.S. lawmakers have repeatedly raised concerns that DJI drones pose data transmission, surveillance and national security risks, something the company rejects.

