Linda Yaccarino leaves NBCUniversal, possible replacement for Musk as Twitter CEO

Linda Yaccarino formerly served as an advertising executive at NBC Universal

JPMorgan global market strategist Jack Manley and The Fitz-Gerald Group principal Keith Fitz-Gerald discuss Tesla's investor day and if now is the time for investors to get off the sidelines on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Betting against Elon Musk is like betting against Steve Jobs: Keith Fitz-Gerald

JPMorgan global market strategist Jack Manley and The Fitz-Gerald Group principal Keith Fitz-Gerald discuss Tesla's investor day and if now is the time for investors to get off the sidelines on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Longtime NBCUniversal advertising executive Linda Yaccarino will replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO, according to reports on Friday.

Yaccarino, who served as the global chair for advertising and partnerships at NBC, announced her resignation from the company on Friday morning, a day after Musk said that he hired a new, female CEO for the social media platform. He did not name a successor at the time.

The billionaire said in a Thursday tweet that the new CEO would start in about six weeks, and that he will become executive chair and chief technology officer, "overseeing product, software and sysops."

Yaccarino is a graduate of Penn State per her LinkedIn profile. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.