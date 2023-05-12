Linda Yaccarino leaves NBCUniversal, possible replacement for Musk as Twitter CEO

Longtime NBCUniversal advertising executive Linda Yaccarino will replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO, according to reports on Friday.

Yaccarino, who served as the global chair for advertising and partnerships at NBC, announced her resignation from the company on Friday morning, a day after Musk said that he hired a new, female CEO for the social media platform. He did not name a successor at the time.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CMCSA COMCAST CORP. 40.37 +0.51 +1.28%

The billionaire said in a Thursday tweet that the new CEO would start in about six weeks, and that he will become executive chair and chief technology officer, "overseeing product, software and sysops."

Yaccarino is a graduate of Penn State per her LinkedIn profile.

