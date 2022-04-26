Kudlow: Why Musk's Twitter move is a political earthquake

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow discussed Elon Musk's Twitter takeover and reveals why the move is a "political earthquake," arguing the platform's new ownership is the "woke left's biggest nightmare" during his appearance on "Varney & Co."

LARRY KUDLOW: It’s going to open the door, reopen the door to actual free speech. Which is great for democracy.

It's seven months ahead of the November elections. And so he calls himself a free speech absolutist. I mean, here's his line. This is how he's going to run Twitter. "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy. And Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated." You can just think of this. People have been banned, almost all of them conservatives, have been banned from Twitter. And there's other places like Facebook and Google and Apple, but especially Twitter.

Conservatives who were banned will go back on Twitter. And again, this comes in the run-up to the election. It's the woke left's biggest nightmare.

