Elon Musk takes to Twitter to explain 'what free speech means'

Elon Musk took to Twitter to explain "what free speech means" on Monday, in a message to critics as the social media giant mulls his bid to purchase the platform.

"I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means," Musk tweeted.

Musk's name was trending on Twitter after he sent the message, which sparked condemnation from his detractors and praise from fans of the Tesla CEO and wealthiest person in the world.

"Decent people aren't going to remain on a platform that you turn into a cesspool of harassers, conspiracy theorists, Nazis and abusive misogynists (to name a few)," replied Mississippi Free Press reporter Ashton Pittman. "You're purposefully setting out to destroy this platform to salvage your own man child ego."

Christian columnist Billy Hallowell told Musk, "This is an epic response. And an American one. And a rational one. And the right one. Rock on."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TWTR TWITTER INC. 51.63 +2.70 +5.52%

Musk, who describes himself as a "free speech absolutist," made waves last week when he offered to purchase Twitter for $54.20 per share to take it private with the vow of bolstering free speech protections on the platform.

News of the offer sent Twitter shares soaring, but the company's board of directors reacted by putting in place an anti-takeover measure known as a poison pill. Now, the board is reportedly considering Musk's bid.

