Who is Elon Musk's brother Kimbal Musk?

Apparently entrepreneurship runs in Elon Musk's family — the Tesla CEO's younger brother Kimbal Musk has started companies and a nonprofit focused on helping Americans rethink their food.

While Elon Musk thinks about space missions, restaurateur Kimbal Musk is on a "mission to take down big food," according to one interview.

Kimbal Musk's The Kitchen Restaurant Group, which has locations from Denver to Chicago, is "committed to sourcing from American farmers," according to his website. However, the coronavirus pandemic has definitely taken a toll on his business.

His Chicago location of The Kitchen is temporarily closed, although other locations are open.

"If people just want food, they can order takeout or delivery but it's not why I'm in this business," Kimbal Musk told the Fort Collins Coloradoan. "Restaurants are where you mark moments in your life. We want to be there for you. We are bullish that business will come back, but it will take a while."

"Even if we're not making any money we are here to connect and restore people," he told the Coloradoan.

Kimbal Musk and siblings Elon and Tosca Musk grew up in South Africa. Their parents, Maye and Errol Musk, divorced in 1979.

All three children have found success in their fields: Elon is a leader in the tech industry, businessman Kimbal focuses on the restaurant industry and Tosca is a filmmaker.

“Let them go their own way,” Maye Musk told Ladders when asked about her parenting advice. “If you have one child who’s very artistic, and the other child is a computer nerd, let them go their own way … don’t force them to both do computers or both do art.”

"Don’t try and push them in the way you want them to go for you," she continued.

Kimbal Musk is also on the board of his brother's company Tesla. He's known for his penchant for cowboy hats and has an estimated net worth of more than $240 million, according to Wallmine.

