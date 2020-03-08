Who is Maye Musk?

You might recognize her face from CoverGirl commercials — model Maye Musk is the brand's oldest spokesmodel at age 71.

Besides being a dietician, Miss South Africa finalist and author of a recent memoir, she's also the mother of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

"At 20, I was surprised I was still modeling because when I was 15, I was told, 'At 18, you’re done,'" Maye Musk told Parade. "So I went to school to become a dietitian and got my bachelor of science degree."

The Canadian-born model married Errol Musk in 1970 and had three children: Elon, Kimbal and Tosca. All three children have found success in their fields: Elon is a leader in the tech industry, businessman Kimbal focuses on the restaurant industry and Tosca is a filmmaker.

“Let them go their own way,” Maye told Ladders when asked about her parenting advice. “If you have one child who’s very artistic, and the other child is a computer nerd, let them go their own way … don’t force them to both do computers or both do art.”

"Don’t try and push them in the way you want them to go for you," she continued.

When Elon Musk moved to Canada to attend Queen’s University in Ontario, Maye Musk and his two younger siblings followed. She continued working as a model and dietician and has said in many interviews that in her 60s and 70s, her career is the best it's ever been.

She made headlines in 2016 when she wanted a Tesla Model 3 and put herself on a 400,000-person waiting list instead of pulling strings with Elon.

"The others were lining up outside, and they deserve to be first," Maye Musk told The New York Post. "[Elon's] got cars to build and rockets to launch, so I don’t rush him.”

Maye Musk published her memoir "A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Beauty, Adventure and Success" in late 2019.

"I like spreading the message of good health," Maye Musk told Ladders in February. "It makes me feel good when other people make changes. With modeling, it’s just fun. I mean, I’m made to look absolutely glamorous … who doesn’t like that?”

