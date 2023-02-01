OpenAI to offer ChatGPT subscription plan for $20 a month

OpenAI is launching a paid subscription version of its artificial-intelligence chatbot ChatGPT.

The new subscription service is called ChatGPT Plus and will have a $20 monthly fee, the company announced Wednesday. The subscription includes access to the chatbot during peak usage times. The current free version limits service to users during periods when usage is high.

Subscribers will also get early access to new features and improvements and faster response times from the chatbot.

The new subscription program will first be available in the U.S. in the coming weeks and then expand to other countries, OpenAI said in a statement on its website. Interested users can sign up for a wait list to the subscription service, the company said.

POTENTIAL GOOGLE KILLER COULD CHANGE US WORKFORCE AS WE KNOW IT

The new subscription program will initially be available in the U.S. and will later expand to other countries, OpenAI said. Interested users can sign up for a wait list to the subscription service, the company said. OpenAI will begin inviting people over from the wait list in the coming weeks.

OpenAI will continue to offer free access to ChatGPT. The subscription service will help support free access for the chatbot, the company said. OpenAI is also exploring options for lower-cost plans and business plans.

ChatGPT allows users to type questions to the bot and receive written responses powered by artificial intelligence. It can even write poems and essays. Some industry observers have said ChatGPT could offer a potential alternative to current search engines in the future, though the company has said that the program’s outputs often contained factual errors.

SCHOOL DISTRICTS BLOCKING CHATGPT AMID FEARS OF CHEATING, EDUCATORS WEIGH IN ON AI

Last month, Microsoft Corp. said it would make a multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI after previously investing in 2019 and 2021. The companies didn’t disclose financial terms of the partnership.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 252.75 +4.94 +1.99%

Microsoft has said it would incorporate artificial-intelligence tools like ChatGPT into all of its products and make them available as platforms for other businesses to build on. Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella said the company would commercialize tools from OpenAI like ChatGPT and give more customers access to software behind chatbot through its cloud-computing platform Azure.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

OpenAI has also discussed selling existing shares in a tender offer that would value the company at around $29 billion, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.