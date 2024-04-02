Jon Stewart says Apple asked him not to interview FTC head Lina Khan

Jon Stewart said he once hoped to have the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) Lina Khan on as a podcast guest but Apple urged him not to do so.

"I’ve got to tell you. I wanted to have you on a podcast, and Apple asked us not to do it, to have you," the comedian told Khan during her Monday appearance on Comedy Central’s "The Daily Show."

The podcast that Stewart wanted to have the FTC chair join as a guest was attached to the Apple TV+ show "The Problem With Jon Stewart" that he hosted for about two years.

But, according to Stewart, the tech company "literally said, ‘Please don’t talk to her,’ having nothing to do with what you do for a living." FOX Business reached out to Apple for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

APPLE'S NEW MACBOOK AIR MODELS ROLLING OUT THIS WEEK

The comedian explained to Khan he "didn’t think they cared for you is what happened."

Reports suggested "creative differences" between Apple and Stewart played into "The Problem With Jon Stewart" not moving forward with a third season in 2023.

While hosting the show’s two seasons, he interviewed guests such as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Disney's Bob Iger, among others.

APPLE, GOOGLE IN TALKS FOR GEMINI TO POWER IPHONE AI FEATURES: REPORT

The iPhone maker once took issue with a humorous artificial intelligence-focused segment Stewart wanted to do for the Apple TV+ show, Stewart also said Monday.

Apple has long been a major player in the tech field, putting out products like the iPhone, MacBook, iPad and Vision Pro. It is also one of the world’s biggest companies with its $2.61 trillion market cap.

BIDEN DOJ TAKES AIM AT APPLE EVEN THOUGH CONSUMERS LOVE IT

The company was recently hit with a lawsuit from the Department of Justice that leveled allegations of "monopolization or attempted monopolization of smartphone markets" against Apple. It has refuted the claims, saying it believes the suit "is wrong on the facts and the law," as previously reported by FOX Business.

Many expect Apple to disclose major AI developments in mid-June during its Worldwide Developers Conference. It holds the event each year and often makes big announcements there.