Tech

Jack Dorsey announces he will give grant of $1 million per year to Signal app

The grant is the first of many Jack Dorsey plans to make to support 'open internet development'

FOX Business Flash top headlines for December 13

Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, said he will give $1 million per year to encrypted messaging app Signal.

Dorsey made the announcement Tuesday in a blog post on Revue, a newsletter service owned by Twitter.

The $1 million per year payment he plans to give to Signal will be made as a grant to the company. 

Jack Dorsey

Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, said he will give $1 million per year to encrypted messaging app Signal.

The move by the ex-Twitter boss is the first in a series of grants he intends to make to support "open internet development."

Signal on iPhone screen

The $1 million per year payment Dorsey plans to give to Signal will be made as a grant to the company.

In his post on Revue, Dorsey said social media should not be "owned by a single company or group of companies." 

Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter

The move by the ex-Twitter boss is the first in a series of grants he intends to make to support "open internet development."

He also said social media needs to be "resilient to corporate and government influence."

Reuters contributed to this report.