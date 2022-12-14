Jack Dorsey announces he will give grant of $1 million per year to Signal app

Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, said he will give $1 million per year to encrypted messaging app Signal.

Dorsey made the announcement Tuesday in a blog post on Revue, a newsletter service owned by Twitter.

The $1 million per year payment he plans to give to Signal will be made as a grant to the company.

The move by the ex-Twitter boss is the first in a series of grants he intends to make to support "open internet development."

In his post on Revue, Dorsey said social media should not be "owned by a single company or group of companies."

He also said social media needs to be "resilient to corporate and government influence."

