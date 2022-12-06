Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Elon Musk

Elon Musk fires Twitter deputy general counsel Jim Baker amid Hunter Biden laptop fallout

Former Twitter lawyer James Baker was reportedly involved in discussions about how to handle the Hunter Biden laptop story

close
Kentucky Rep. James Comer reacts to Twitter CEO Elon Musk releasing the company's internal emails on 'The Evening Edit.' video

Rep. James Comer on the impact of 'The Twitter Files' on Hunter Biden investigation

Kentucky Rep. James Comer reacts to Twitter CEO Elon Musk releasing the company's internal emails on 'The Evening Edit.'

Elon Musk said that Twitter's former Deputy General Counsel Jim Baker was "exited" from the company on Tuesday after revelations about his role in the platform's handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story. 

Journalist Matt Taibbi published internal communications over the weekend that took place among Twitter's top brass in October 2020 about how to deal with the New York Post's publication of materials on Hunter Biden's laptop. 

James Baker

Former FBI general counsel James A. Baker departs United States District Court for the District of Columbia following a full day of giving testimony on May 19, 2022 in Washington, DC.  (Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images / Getty Images)

HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP WHISTLEBLOWER SEIZES LONG-AWAITED ‘GLIMMERS’ OF JUSTICE: ‘I’M READY TO GO TO WAR'

Baker was involved in discussions about whether the laptop falls under Twitter's "hacked materials" policy.

"I support the conclusion that we need more facts to assess whether the materials were hacked," Baker wrote in one email chain. "At this stage, however, it's reasonable for us to assume that they may have been and that caution is warranted."

Baker was responding to a Twitter executive who was wondering whether they could "truthfully claim" that the laptop story was "part of the policy." 

Before joining Twitter, Baker worked as general counsel at the FBI, where he was involved in the bureau's investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. 

Elon Musk speaks at meeting in Norway

Tesla CEO Elon Musk smiles as he addresses guests at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. (Carina Johansen / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told "Fox & Friends First" on Monday that the House Oversight Committee will likely call Baker and other Twitter executives to testify about their handling of the laptop story. 

"Baker and [former Twitter executive] Vijaya Gadde are probably the two most high-profile Twitter employees that we want to hear from," Comer said. "My advice to them is, prior to coming before the Oversight Committee in January or February, as quick as we can get them in front of the oversight committee, is they need to look very hard to try to find evidence as to why they suppressed this story."

Baker could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday. 