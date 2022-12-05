Hunter Biden laptop whistleblower seizes long-awaited 'glimmers' of justice: 'I'm ready to go to war'

The Hunter Biden laptop whistleblower who had been given the "death sentence" label of a hacker is pulling the curtain back on the FBI and Twitter's malicious involvement in the scandal, arguing that the FBI "knew all the facts" and divisively swept the story under the rug.

"I went up against Twitter back in 2021 when they labeled my activity hacking or therefore labeling essentially me a hacker," John Paul Mac Isaac told "Mornings with Maria" on Monday. "So I went after Twitter."



"Unfortunately, they switched judges on me, gave me an Obama-appointed judge who threw the case out with prejudice and awarded Twitter, the Florida SLAPP statute," he told host Maria Bartiromo.



"Basically, Twitter cut my legs off and prevented me from fighting any legal battles in the future and possibly forcing me into bankruptcy, making it so that it basically would take the fight out of me," Mac Isaac added.



FBI WARNED TWITTER OF HUNTER BIDEN 'HACK-AND-LEAK OPERATION' BEFORE 2020 EXPOSE WAS CENSORED



In October 2020, the New York Post reported on a tranche of damaging documents on the laptop, which was left at Mac Isaac’s repair store in April 2019 but never collected. The emails detailing Hunter Biden’s questionable overseas business dealings are reportedly now part of an ongoing federal tax probe into President Joe Biden’s son, but social media giant Twitter previously blocked users from sharing it online, claiming the reporting relied on "hacked materials."



"So you can understand how relieved and excited I am with what Elon's doing over at Twitter right now. Because what I have known for a very long time is true and proving to be facts."

Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, partnered with Substack journalist Matt Taibbi to release the bombshell of information – dubbed the "Twitter Files" – to reveal how top Twitter employees authorized emergency moderation measures to limit the reach of the Hunter Biden laptop story. Under former CEO Jack Dorsey's reign, Twitter previously labeled the New York Post's story as "Russian disinformation and the repairman's actions as "hacking," in what Mac Isaac calls an attempt to sweep the story under the rug.



As of Monday, Musk has teased the release of even more "Twitter Files" that Mac Isaac calls "glimmers of justice."

MUSK'S REVELATIONS ON TWITTER CENSORING HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY PROMPT LIBERAL RAGE: ‘HACK STUFF’

"When I watched the internet shut down… the New York Post came out with the story… you couldn’t find any discussion of it on the internet. That’s not something that happens naturally. That's something that’s coordinated and set up so that when the story broke, they were going to be ready, they could flick a switch, and they could shut it down," Mac Isaac told "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday. "And that’s exactly what happened."

Mac Isaac further detailed the economic and social hardships he was subjected to because of the Biden administration's handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story, arguing that he is "really lucky" that he was able to avoid bankruptcy following the scandal.

HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP REPAIRMAN DETAILS 'CHILLING' WARNING FROM FBI AGENT

"The past couple of years have been pretty intense for me. So I'm just happy at this point that I'm starting to see glimmers of justice, because it hasn't always been that way for me," the small business owner continued.

"If he [Musk] had bought Twitter during the lawsuit, I think things would have worked out a little bit better for me. But you know, it is what it is. And I’m grateful that the truth is coming out now and that I’m vindicated," Mac Issac said Sunday.

"I'm not going to wait for the Department of Justice to act. I'm going to try to do what I can on my front," Mac Isaac said.



"I'm also going to try to do what I can to work with Congress to make sure they have all the resources and materials. But I've mapped everything out," Mac Isaac added. "I'm ready to go to war with this. And I'm not going to I'm not going to stop until it's over."