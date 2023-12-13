Intel CEO touts AI Everywhere initiative ahead of event

Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger is making a hard push with the chipmaker's new launch of its next generation of products powered by artificial intelligence (AI) .

"We have an event tomorrow called AI Everywhere, and if you think about it, most of the generative AI, you know, it’s been around these very impressive high-end training environments, but not that many people train AI," Gelsinger told host Liz Claman during an appearance on "The Claman Countdown" on Fox Business.

He added that Intel sees this as an opportunity to integrate AI into PCs and other edge devices that customers use every day.

"We’ll be talking tomorrow about the AI PC, bringing AI into every personal computer into the future and being able to have every PC become AI-enabled, every edge device become AI-enabled and every enterprise data center become AI-enabled. AI everywhere," Gelsinger said. "Given Intel’s volumes, the way we drive standards and the ecosystems – that’s what we uniquely bring to this party."

GENERATIVE AI: WHAT TO WATCH IN 2024

Intel is planning to unveil a new PC powered by an AI semiconductor chip, which the company sees as becoming the industry standard in the future.

"I’ve defined this AI PC as a Centrino-like moment, and some of our listeners remember Centrino," Gelsinger explained. "And this idea that, you know, WiFi was a couple of years. I helped to create WiFi in the industry. But it was when Centrino as a platform came out – all of a sudden every laptop emerged with WiFi connectivity. Coffee shops needed to have WiFi infrastructure. Every business got rid of the wired connectors, and it just redefined the PC.

"Andy Grove called the PC the greatest Darwinian device ever. And I think the AI PC will be the next Darwinian evolution where we’ll have new applications exploding and how we communicate. Imagine your next Zoom call with an international audience where you’re getting real-time transcription, translation, body and nuance, contextual information all because of the AI accelerator inside the PC."

Intel is already riding the tech wave with its shares up over 68% this year, outperforming the S&P 500's 22% jump.

Intel

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

Claman noted that Nvidia and other companies may be looking to compete in the AI PC space and could prove formidable rivals to Intel.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NVDA NVIDIA CORP. 480.88 +4.31 +0.90%

"In this category, we are a volume player," Gelsinger explained. "We’ve been working on these chips for a number of years. You know, when I declared the AI PC, everybody’s like, ‘Oh yeah, let’s get in on that game as well.’ Declaring the category, working on it, enabling the industry – that’s what leaders do.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Some people will do some high-end and niche products, but we are going to bring it everywhere. We are going to deliver hundreds of millions of these devices. We already have over 100 different application developers who are signing up to be part of the AI PC efforts that we’re bringing forward."

Gelsinger added that Intel wants to make it "an open industry as well because I don’t know what all the innovations are going to be, but I can tell you – I’m going to be the platform that enables those innovations to emerge."