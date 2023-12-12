Generative AI: What to watch in 2024

Given the excitement surrounding generative artificial intelligence tools over the past year since OpenAI's ChatGPT became publicly available, experts say GenAI is expected to become more integrated into workplace technology in 2024.

Leah Cooper, global chief digital officer at Sedgwick, told FOX Business there are five major trends to watch for as this occurs next year.

Acceptance:

Cooper says the use of GenAI will spread rapidly in 2024 as companies begin to understand how to best leverage the tech within their organizations and become accepting of the security models that surround it.

She believes GenAI will become more trusted by business operations, explaining, "Through iterative prompt engineering, technology teams will come together successfully with their business partners to design solutions that work and are accepted by operational teams."

MAJOR RETAILERS USE AI TO SLASH NUMBE OF CLOTHING RETURNS WHEN SHOPPING ONLINE

AI Ecosystem:

Companies that leverage GenAI will figure out how to chain together solutions with other AI-based tools, such as predictive models (data science) and decision engines, to get to an impactful process transformation.

"As a result," Cooper said, "ROIs will become very real and very demonstrable."

Specialization:

The tech guru predicts the GenAI tools that are available on the market will become specialized.

"While the growth of ‘general’ GenAI tools, such as ChatGPT, will still lead the pack, I think we will see niche tools that are heavily trained in a specific area," she said, giving the example of health care or biology-related large language models.

DOCTORS USING AI-DRIVEN DEVICES TO HELP DETECT SEIZURE ACTIVITY IN PATIENTS

Security:

Threat actors working with GenAI tools will pose new challenges, Cooper said, with a spike in volume of attempted intrusions against companies who are working hard to safeguard against such dangers.

However, she added, GenAI will also be harnessed for good, helping companies to craft more intelligent views and tools within their security program.

Legislation:

Cooper said to expect legislation next year regarding the use of GenAI tools, and possibly AI tools in general, likely starting in the European Union, with harsh penalties for companies who do not comply.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"This would be a next evolution in tech-related statutes," she said, adding it would follow on the heels of laws like the EU's General Data Protection Regulation.