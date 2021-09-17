Inspiration4 leader places first-ever sports bet from space

SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission commander Jared Isaacman made even more history Thursday night when he placed the first-ever official sports wagers from space.

The tech billionaire – who paid for the spaceflight – placed two bets on NFL football with the BetMGM Sportsbook.

ELON MUSK'S SPACEX INSPIRATION4 LAUNCH SUCCESSFUL

"Mission completed. @rookisaacman just became the FIRST person to ever place a bet from outer space to Las Vegas," BetMGM tweeted. "As part of the mission, @Inspiration4x and BetMGM will be each donating $25,000 to @StJude!"

"History was made today. I’ve been in the business for 35 years, and we never even took bets from outside the state of Nevada until four years ago," Jeff Stoneback, BetMGM's director of trading, said in a statement. "Now BetMGM is taking bets from the entire galaxy. It’s a great moment and an even greater cause, supporting St. Jude."

The betting company – a part of Las Vegas' MGM Grand – also shared images of Isaacman's bet slips.

The two wagers were placed via a proxy bettor, Darren Rovell of The Action Network, at the BetMGM Sportsbook at the MGM Grand.

Isaacman bet $4,000 that the New York Giants and the Washington Football Team would score at least 40.5 combined points during their game on Thursday and another $4,000 on the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

All winnings from Isaacman’s bets placed from space will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and BetMGM has also donated $25,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Inspiration4 mission aims to raise $200 million for the hospital and Isaacman already pledged $100 million of his own money.

The Washington Football Team and the New York Giants combined to score 59 points.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Inspiration4 is the first all-private mission to Earth Orbit and Isaacman and his three crewmates launched Wednesday.