Hurricane Ian impact: Major cell phone carriers working to provide service to Florida customers

When major weather events hit, like Hurricane Ian, local services like power and communications go down, sometimes for days at a time.

Major wireless carriers have announcing plans to help customers in Florida retain service during the crisis.

Verizon's crisis response team is providing free communications support to public safety agencies responding to the hurricane, setting up portable cell sites, Wi-Fi hotspots, free charging stations and other services.

Verizon residential and small-business customers in areas hit by Ian will receive unlimited calling, texting and data through Oct. 4.

"Hurricane Ian has already disrupted the lives of millions of Floridians," Shawn Alexander, Verizon consumer vice president, said in a statement. "We hope this offer gives our customers one less thing to worry about so they can focus on staying safe."

Prepaid and postpaid accounts with billing addresses in affected areas are automatically included. Customers should check their ZIP codes for eligibility, according to the carrier.

AT&T is waiving talk, text and data overage changes for both prepaid and billed customers impacted by the storm. The program covers customers in more than 800 affected Florida ZIP codes through Oct. 28.

Customers may still receive alerts, AT&T said in a statement Wednesday, but accounts will reflect the credits and/or waived fees.

"Our priority is to keep our customers connected, and we know this need is even greater before, during and after any major storm event," AT&T said in a statement. "While we've been working hard to prepare our network in advance of the hurricane, we want our customers to know we'll also support them if they experience any impacts from the storm."

T-Mobile is also offering unlimited talk, text and data through Oct. 3 for those expected to be impacted by the hurricane.



The company's network and engineering teams are monitoring the hurricane's impact and preparing portable generators and temporary network solutions.

Mobile command centers, Wi-Fi trailers and other support equipment will also be deployed to emergency shelters when it's safe to do so.

More than 2 million people were without power in Florida as of Wednesday night as Hurricane Ian lashed the state.

The major storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane. It has since been downgraded to a Category 1 as of late Wednesday night.