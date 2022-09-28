Hurricane Ian power outages in Florida surge past 150K ahead of landfall

Floridians are beginning to lose power, with outages topping 150,000 before Category 4 Hurricane Ian makes landfall Wednesday.

Just hours earlier – around 5 a.m. – reported outages totaled approximately 35,000, according to PowerOutage.us.

The majority of the outages so far are in Collier County.

Ian is just shy of a Category 5 storm – and Gov. Ron DeSantis told residents Wednesday that the time has passed to evacuate.

"If you are in any of those counties, it's no longer possible to safely evacuate. It's time to hunker down and prepare for this storm ," he urged.

"This is going to be a nasty, nasty day, two days... So, this is going to be a rough stretch," DeSantis said.

The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Ian would cause catastrophic storm surge , winds and flooding in Florida.

The storm was located about 55 miles west-southwest of Naples, Florida, with maximum sustained winds at 155 miles per hour, as of 9 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

A storm surge warning was in effect for Suwannee River southward to Flamingo, Tampa Bay, the lower Florida Keys, Dry Tortugas, St. Johns River and the Flagler/Volusia Line to the mouth of the St. Mary's River.

The combination of storm surge and tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by waters moving inland.

FOX Business' Julia Musto contributed to this report.