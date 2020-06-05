Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Huawei

Huawei’s new phone screens coronavirus symptom with temperature sensor

Health app ëlarm can screen for other COVID-19 symptoms too

By FOXBusiness
close
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says he's disappointed rural American areas believe limiting the use of Huawei will protect them from any cybersecurity threats, which he sees as flawed. Ross goes on to explain why the U.S. is behind Huawei on the 5G race, saying America doesn't have a champion behind the efforts yet.video

How Huawei impacts rural America's wireless providers

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says he's disappointed rural American areas believe limiting the use of Huawei will protect them from any cybersecurity threats, which he sees as flawed. Ross goes on to explain why the U.S. is behind Huawei on the 5G race, saying America doesn't have a champion behind the efforts yet.

Smartphones just got a little smarter.

Continue Reading Below

In fact, Huawei’s new phone could even help users screen themselves for the coronavirus with a built-in thermometer.

The Honor Play 4 Pro, which was released Wednesday, includes an infrared temperature sensor near the back camera, according to Ars Technica.

CAN APPLE AND GOOGLE TRACK CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS?

Though it isn’t the only sign of COVID-19, a fever is one of the most common symptoms of the virus.

The sensor works when someone touches it to a person or object and taps through the app, Ars Technica reported.

According to Forbes, the sensor measures temperatures between -4 degrees Fahrenheit (20 C) and 212 degrees Fahrenheit (100 C).

DOES THE US HAVE ENOUGH CONTACT TRACERS?

But Huawei isn’t the only company offering possible coronavirus screening technology.

A man uses his smartphone outside a Huawei store in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

One newly released app, ëlarm, connects to users’ wearable devices and monitors for specific coronavirus symptoms and other viruses, the website says.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ëlarm costs $4.50 per month for the “Early Adopter Plan” and the second month is free for early users, according to the website.

The app works with wearable devices from Apple, Fitbit, Google Fit, Samsung, Huawei, Withings, Motorola, Fossil and Sony, among others, as long as they can connect to Google Fit, the website says.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS