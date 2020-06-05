Huawei’s new phone screens coronavirus symptom with temperature sensor

Smartphones just got a little smarter.

In fact, Huawei’s new phone could even help users screen themselves for the coronavirus with a built-in thermometer.

The Honor Play 4 Pro, which was released Wednesday, includes an infrared temperature sensor near the back camera, according to Ars Technica.

Though it isn’t the only sign of COVID-19, a fever is one of the most common symptoms of the virus.

The sensor works when someone touches it to a person or object and taps through the app, Ars Technica reported.

According to Forbes, the sensor measures temperatures between -4 degrees Fahrenheit (20 C) and 212 degrees Fahrenheit (100 C).

But Huawei isn’t the only company offering possible coronavirus screening technology.

One newly released app, ëlarm, connects to users’ wearable devices and monitors for specific coronavirus symptoms and other viruses, the website says.

Ëlarm costs $4.50 per month for the “Early Adopter Plan” and the second month is free for early users, according to the website.

The app works with wearable devices from Apple, Fitbit, Google Fit, Samsung, Huawei, Withings, Motorola, Fossil and Sony, among others, as long as they can connect to Google Fit, the website says.

