How to tweet with your voice

Twitter launched a tool on June 17 that allows some iPhone users to tweet with their voices rather than their keyboards.

The tool isn't available to all smartphone users yet; for now, only a select few iOS users can tweet with their voices, and Twitter plans to expand the tool for all iOS users in the coming weeks, according to a blog post. It is unclear when Android users will be able to tweet with their voices.

The tool also comes with a new icon. When a user wants to tweet with the new voice tool, that user should first click on the tweet icon on the social media site's mobile app and then find the new voice icon that looks like soundbars, tap the icon, press the red record button, record a message and then click, "Done."

Here's an example of what the final product sounds like:

Users can record a two-minute, 20-second-long message for one individual voice tweet. Any voice tweet longer than that will automatically appear as a tweet thread, or multiple tweets in a row that will appear directly beneath each other.

Once the voice tweet is completed, users must press "tweet" to publish it.

It is only possible to create original tweets rather than comment or retweet with a comment using the voice tool.

Twitter said in a blog post that the company hopes "voice Tweeting will create a more human experience for listeners and storytellers alike."

The social media site received criticism from some users for not designing the tool in a way that makes it accessible to those who are hard of hearing or deaf.

The company's support account replied to one tweet asking how it would make the tool more accessible, saying, "This is an early version of this feature. Making these types of Tweets accessible to everyone is important and we’re exploring ways to make that happen."

