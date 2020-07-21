Michigan teacher fired after tweeting 'Trump is our president'

A Michigan high school teacher said he is out of a job after tweeting that "Trump is our president" and expressing support for public schools reopening in the fall.

AP world history teacher Justin Kucera told the Washington Free Beacon that Walled Lake Western High School principal Ali Hamka said he would be fired if he didn't resign.

"I was required to meet with [human resources], the superintendent, and my principal [on July 10]," Kucera told the Free Beacon. "They initially took my statement on why I tweeted those tweets and they told me they would have a decision about my future employment in the upcoming days. When they completed the meeting, I was told I had the option to either be fired or resign."

On July 6, Kucera tweeted, "I’m done being silent. @realDonaldTrump is our president[.] Don’t @ me."

He also retweeted a message from President Trump that said, "SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL!!!"

"I know a lot of people are just rooting for Trump to fail, and I don't think that anybody should do that," Kucera told the Free Beacon. "Agree with him or not, you should want the president to do well. I apologized that [my tweet] brought so much negative attention, but I'm not sorry for what I said."

Walled Lake Consolidated School District Superintendent Kenneth Gutman told FOX Business he was not in the July 10 meeting referenced by Kucera. He said, "No disciplinary action was taken as a result of any support of President Trump and we are unable to comment on specific staff discipline/personnel matters."

FOX Business' inquiries to Hamka and Kucera were not immediately returned.

