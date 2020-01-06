How to get Alexa to pay for your gas

Amazon’s Alexa wants to pay for your gas — as long you pump it yourself.

Amazon, which sold more than 100 million Alexa devices since it introduced the smart device in 2015, has teamed up with ExxonMobil and Fiserv to make pumping gas easier.

When drivers with Alexa-enabled cars, like the Ford Edge, arrive at the pump and say “Alexa, pay for gas,” the device will confirm the station location and pump number. The feature also works with Echo Auto and other Alexa-enabled mobility devices.

The payments will be processed through Amazon Pay with whatever information the user has stored in their account. Fiserv’s digital commerce capabilities will activate the pump.

“As consumer expectations change, there is growing demand for frictionless interactions that span the digital and physical worlds,” Devin McGranahan, senior group president of Global Business Solutions at Fiserv, said in a press statement. “The age of connected commerce is here, and voice-activated smart devices will play a pivotal role in the future of payments by streamlining the way consumers make purchases every day.”

The feature will roll out to more than 11,500 Exxon locations later this year.

The move comes as Amazon just wrapped up its most successful holiday season to date, with “billions of items ordered,” including tens of millions of Amazon smart devices.

Amazon’s stock is up nearly 17 percent on the year.

