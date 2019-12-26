Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Tech

Amazon clocks record-breaking holiday season with these popular toys and devices

By FOXBusiness
close
Amazon reported its best-selling devices worldwide included the Echo Dot and the Fire TV stick with Alexa voice remote.video

Amazon: More people tried Prime this holiday season than ever before

Amazon reported its best-selling devices worldwide included the Echo Dot and the Fire TV stick with Alexa voice remote.

Amazon got a piece of the estimated $730 billion spent on the holidays this year.

Continue Reading Below

The online retailer broke sales records this season with “billions of items ordered worldwide,” including tens of millions of Amazon smart devices, like Alexas, the company announced.

Some of the best-sellers included the $24.99 Echo Dot, the $34.99 Fire TV Stick and the L.O.L. Surprise! Glitter Globe Doll starting at $8.79. And the most popular departments were toys, fashion, home and beauty.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.1,855.66+66.45+3.71%

“This season has been better than ever thanks to customers and employees around the world,” Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement.

In toys, the most-popular sellers aside from the Glitter Doll were the Melissa and Doug Scratch Art Box of Rainbow Mini Notes, and the Nerf N Strike Elite Strongarm Toy Blaster. In fashion, the top brands were Carhartt and Champion. And for home and beauty, the biggest sellers were the Instant Pot Duo and Eyeshadow Palette, respectively.

Fox News Headlines 24/7 radio's Brett Larson discusses how Amazon merchants are selling items found in the trash and the use of AI in cyber hacking.Video

AMAZON AIR EXPANSION TAKES WING WITH REGIONAL CARRIERS

More people tried Prime this year, too. About 5 million customers began free trials or paid memberships, and grocery-delivery shoppers ticked up by 80 percent.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

These figures come in as Amazon expands its reach into air and ground delivery and continues to roll out offerings in the smart-home category. Its stock, up 4 percent in the past three months, is up 25 percent on the year and 23 percent year-to-date.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS