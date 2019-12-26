Amazon clocks record-breaking holiday season with these popular toys and devices

Amazon got a piece of the estimated $730 billion spent on the holidays this year.

The online retailer broke sales records this season with “billions of items ordered worldwide,” including tens of millions of Amazon smart devices, like Alexas, the company announced.

Some of the best-sellers included the $24.99 Echo Dot, the $34.99 Fire TV Stick and the L.O.L. Surprise! Glitter Globe Doll starting at $8.79. And the most popular departments were toys, fashion, home and beauty.

AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 1,855.66 +66.45 +3.71%

“This season has been better than ever thanks to customers and employees around the world,” Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement.

In toys, the most-popular sellers aside from the Glitter Doll were the Melissa and Doug Scratch Art Box of Rainbow Mini Notes, and the Nerf N Strike Elite Strongarm Toy Blaster. In fashion, the top brands were Carhartt and Champion. And for home and beauty, the biggest sellers were the Instant Pot Duo and Eyeshadow Palette, respectively.

More people tried Prime this year, too. About 5 million customers began free trials or paid memberships, and grocery-delivery shoppers ticked up by 80 percent.

These figures come in as Amazon expands its reach into air and ground delivery and continues to roll out offerings in the smart-home category. Its stock, up 4 percent in the past three months, is up 25 percent on the year and 23 percent year-to-date.

