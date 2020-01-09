Wilbur Ross at CES: We need to update highways to accommodate autonomous cars

Modernizing environmental regulations will help with much-needed improvements to America’s infrastructure, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said.

Continue Reading Below

Ross joined FOX Business’ “The Claman Countdown” for an exclusive interview Thursday from the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, to discuss how technology innovations and government spending overlap.

SONY SHOWS OFF ELECTRIC CAR CONCEPT AT CES

Ross said the Trump administration plans to cut regulations and “simplify” the process for building and upgrading the country’s infrastructure.

This will lead to faster, cheaper projects that take less work, he said.

ROBOTICS ARE TAKEN TO NEW LEVEL AT CES

“It shouldn't take seven to 10 years, which is what it does for the Federal Highway Administration,” he told FOX Business’ Liz Claman. “So we got to save time, save money and really get on with fixing our infrastructure because it desperately needs it.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ross said highways in particular need upgrading "because we're going to be moving toward autonomous vehicles."

He pointed to the need for additional sensors and radar technology on the roadways since those have "military applications as well."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS