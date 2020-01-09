Expand / Collapse search
Wilbur Ross

Wilbur Ross at CES: We need to update highways to accommodate autonomous cars

Consumer Electronics Show shows how more innovation could help America, Commerce secretary said

By FOXBusiness
Wilbur Ross: Auto industry has come a long way since horse-and-buggy days

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross speaks exclusively to FOX Business from the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and discusses how technology innovations overlap with government spending, such as improving infrastructure to roll out 5G or updating roads to accommodate autonomous vehicles.

Modernizing environmental regulations will help with much-needed improvements to America’s infrastructure, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said.

Ross joined FOX Business’ “The Claman Countdown” for an exclusive interview Thursday from the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, to discuss how technology innovations and government spending overlap.

Ross said the Trump administration plans to cut regulations and “simplify” the process for building and upgrading the country’s infrastructure.

This will lead to faster, cheaper projects that take less work, he said.

LG Electronics President and CTO Dr. I.P. Park shows FOX Business' Liz Claman a variety of his company's robotics at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“It shouldn't take seven to 10 years, which is what it does for the Federal Highway Administration,” he told FOX Business’ Liz Claman. “So we got to save time, save money and really get on with fixing our infrastructure because it desperately needs it.”

Ross said highways in particular need upgrading "because we're going to be moving toward autonomous vehicles."

He pointed to the need for additional sensors and radar technology on the roadways since those have "military applications as well."

