Google will win the AI race: analyst

Google has positioned itself to dominate the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, which is projected to see a 50% increase in investments over the next 12 months, according to financial expert Eddie Ghabour.

“AI space is the future of technology,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.” on Wednesday. “And whoever wins in [the] AI space is going to be the leader and I think Google is going to be one of the winners in there.”

The tech giant, whose parent company is Alphabet, recently rebranded its research division as Google AI, signaling its intent to integrate more AI into its various services.

Ghabour added that AI will reshape how companies run.

“I think anything we see and touch right now — artificial intelligence is going to take a big, big role in it,” he said, “and the future is very bright in that space.”