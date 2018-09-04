Google, Twitter, Facebook, Apple slapped with class-action lawsuit over conservative censorship

Social Media and search giants are being hit with a class-action lawsuit from a pro-Trump group who claims that they conspired against Conservatives.

Continue Reading Below

Freedom Watch, which promotes right to privacy among other causes, claims that Facebook, Google, Twitter and Apple violated antitrust laws.

“Our YouTube account on Google never gets above 49 thousand,” said Larry Klayman, the group’s founder, during an interview on FOX Business’ “Varney & Co.” on Tuesday. “It goes up, it goes down. That’s been going on for about six months,” he claimed while adding that other conservative groups and interests are also experiencing the same issues.

Klayman, a former antitrust lawyer who helped break up AT&T’s telephone monopoly during the Regan administration, also alleged the tech companies collaborated to restrain trade.

“There’s also a concept of conscious parallelism,” he said. “When companies move in tandem in parallel fashion that do the same thing that can be restraint of trade. So we believe there’s an actual agreement between these leftist owned media giants like Google, Twitter, YouTube etc.,” he explained.

Advertisement

The lawsuit follows President Trump’s public lashing against big tech last week for what he described as a “very antitrust situation” and it comes as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg prepare to get grilled on Capitol Hill over their company’s role in the 2016 presidential election on Wednesday.