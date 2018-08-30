Trump: Amazon, Google, Facebook may be in 'very antitrust situation'

President Donald Trump escalated his ongoing clash with Amazon, Google and Facebook, suggesting in an interview Thursday that the booming companies may be in a “very antitrust situation” – though he stopped short of saying they should be broken up.

“I won’t comment on the breaking up, of whether it’s that or Amazon or Facebook,” Trump told Bloomberg News. “As you know, many people think it is a very antitrust situation, the three of them. But I just, I won’t comment on that.”

Trump reportedly declined on multiple occasions during the interview to elaborate on whether the companies should be broken up under antitrust laws. However, he repeated his claim this week that Google has treated conservative voices “very unfairly” on its platform.

The president has criticized Google throughout the week, alleging the tech giant suppressed conservative news outlets in search results in favor of left-leaning organizations. During an Oval Office press conference, he warned that Google, Facebook and Twitter “better be careful” to avoid bias.

Trump also tweeted a video that accused Google of failing to promote live streams of his State of the Union addresses in 2017 and 2018, as it had done during former President Barack Obama’s two terms in office. Google disputed that allegation and said it does not filter search results by political ideology.

Trump has also traded barbs with Amazon and its CEO, Jeff Bezos, on several occasions both before and during his presidency.

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) called Thursday for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Google’s digital advertising practices for any antitrust violations. Google and Facebook earn the vast majority of revenue from digital advertising on web traffic.