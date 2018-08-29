Facebook intolerant of conservative employees’ views?

Some Facebook employees are fed up with being attacked if they don’t have left-leaning political views and have created a group to push for political diversity.

In a memo titled “We Have a Problem With Political Diversity,” seen by The New York Times, senior Facebook engineer Brian Amerige writes, “We are a political monoculture that’s intolerant of different views …. We claim to welcome all perspectives, but are quick to attack — often in mobs — anyone who presents a view that appears to be in opposition to left-leaning ideology.”

Reportedly, more than 100 Facebook employees have joined Amerige in creating an online group called “FB’ers for Political Diversity,” two sources told The New York Times.

This comes as Facebook has undergone a series of missteps, including the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. Also, as reported by Gizmodo, a former Facebook journalist said Facebook workers routinely suppressed trending conservative-minded news stories from the social network’s trending news section.

Social media giant Twitter has also been critiqued about censorship. In late August, Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey told CNN’s Brian Stelter that the company does not ban users for their political viewpoints – only for violating its rules, while admitting that the bias of the platform’s staffers is “more left leaning.”