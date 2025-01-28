Google to tout AI impact on small businesses during Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages for marketing. This year, Google is using it to turn the spotlight on small businesses throughout America that are benefitting from its artificial intelligence models.

As part of its "50 Stories, 50 States" campaign, Google will illustrate the impact of artifical intelligence on small businesses by featuring 50 customer stories from all 50 states. The ads will appear next to commercials from some of the biggest brands in the world that doled out millions for the coveted airtime.

Massachusetts' Joe the Architect, Oregon's Jacobsen’s Salt Co, New Jersey's Nuts.com and Texas' Bison Coolers will be among the businesses profiled, along with their use of Google Gemini.

It comes as AI is taking center stage across a wide range of industries and in aspects of everyday life. At the same time, it’s also fueling panic among politicians and investors, as China’s DeepSeek begins to catch up with U.S. tech companies.

"We wanted to show what’s possible with AI in Workspace today, and how real businesses are using it," Harris Beber, head of Global Marketing for Workspace, said. "What better way to show the unexpected ways AI helps real businesses in America than to let them share their stories?"

Gemini, Google's generative AI chatbot formerly known as Bard, has a core functionality included with Workspace business and enterprise plans, allowing customers to access tools that can help them with everything from writing grant proposals to developing marketing copy to mocking up designs in Slides, Harris said.

Google said it specifically highlighted the impact of its technology on small businesses as they are a critical driver of the U.S. economy. The more than 34 million small businesses in the U.S. account for 43.5% of gross domestic product, according to the Small Business Administration (SBA). They also account for 99.9% of all businesses.

"Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy. We take a lot of pride in knowing that we’re helping create jobs here in the US," Bison Coolers co-founder Jeremy Denson said. "We’ve been able to save and create jobs at both of our domestic plants, and it’s incredibly rewarding to know that we’re contributing to both our local communities as well as our economy."

Denson said that the company doesn't have the resources its competitors do because it's a small, family-owned business. His company provides heavy-duty coolers ideal for camping, hunting and marine use. It manufactures everything in the U.S.

Denson said his company relies on Workspace and Gemini to be more efficient in its daily operations as well as our marketing needs.

"We use AI to help craft marketing emails, product descriptions, social media posts or any other opportunities that can help improve efficiency and quality," he said.

It has helped them maintain profitability despite higher manufacturing costs.

"Being able to accomplish more with less allows us to focus more on strategy, product development and driving growth," Denson said.

Other businesses highlighted vary across a range of industries. Some of the other 50 businesses include the Custard Stand in Webster Springs, West Virginia; the American Cornhole League in Rock Hill, South Carolina; and Morgan Ranch in Omaha, Nebraska, which produces premium wagyu beef for global markets.