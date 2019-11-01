Google to acquire wearable-tech maker Fitbit for $2.1B

Google will acquire fitness and exercise-tracking brand Fitbit for $2.1 billion, the companies announced Friday.

Continue Reading Below

“More than 12 years ago, we set an audacious company vision – to make everyone in the world healthier,” said James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit. “Today, I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved towards reaching that goal. We have built a trusted brand that supports more than 28 million active users around the globe who rely on our products to live a healthier, more active life.”

Stocks in this Article GOOGL ALPHABET INC. $1,266.40 +7.60 (+0.60%) FIT FITBIT INC $7.23 +1.05 (+16.99%)

Google acquired the company for a cash payment of $7.35 per share in cash, or roughly $2.1 billion, according to Fitbit.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fitbit was founded in 2007 by Park and Eric N. Friedman and has grown to offer products ranging from exercise trackers, smartwatches, wireless headphones and even specialized scales. The wearable devices and products are sold in more than 39,000 stores worldwide.

“Technology is at its best when it can fade into the background, assisting you throughout your day whenever you need it,” Rick Osterloh, Google’s senior vice president of devices and services, said in a statement. “Wearable devices, like smartwatches and fitness trackers, do just that -- you can easily see where your next meeting is with just a glance of an eye or monitor your daily activity right from your wrist.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.