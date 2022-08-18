Hundreds of Google workers petition for company to expand abortion benefits

Google staffers are calling on the tech giant, to offer abortion benefits to contractors, halt donations to anti-abortion politicians and expand travel benefits.

Over 650 employees at Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company, signed a petition circulated by the Alphabet Workers Union.

The petition requests Google and Alphabet Inc. to stop using "gendered" language when providing abortion resources and acknowledge that the overturning of Roe vs. Wade impacts "all genders."

The Alphabet Workers Union also made demands on "protecting" Google employees "from corporate influence."

Anti-abortion politicians, Alphabet Workers Union says, are "responsible for appointing the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe vs. Wade and continue to infringe on other human rights issues related to voting access and gun control."

After the June decision, Google wrote a letter to employees that their benefits package allows employees to travel out of state for abortions that may be unavailable to them and that they can apply for permanent relocation "without justification."

But union leaders say that crucially leaves out contractors and temporary workers who are not afforded the same benefits.

REPUBLICANS CONTINUE TO SLAM GOOGLE FOR ALLEGED EMAIL FILTER BIAS DESPITE CLAIMED EFFORT TO FIX

GOOGLE SAYS IT WILL DELETE LOCATION HISTORY DATA OF USERS VISITING ABORTION CLINICS

Petitioners also demand that Google protect users "from having their data used against them and addressing the disinformation and misleading information," including removing fake results for abortion clinics and boosting health-related privacy controls.

Google has said it will continue to fight police requests for user information that it considers excessive.

In July, Google promised that they would soon delete the location for users after they visit sensitive locations, like abortion clinics.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Alphabet Workers Union said that Alphabet Inc. and Google should consider protecting reproductive rights an existential battle, like it did COVID-19, and convene a task force to oversee changes.