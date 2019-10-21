Expand / Collapse search




Is this Google Maps feature putting police officers in danger?

By FOXBusiness
Retired NYPD Lieutenant Darrin Porcher discusses why Google Maps' 'speed trap' feature is a threat to law enforcement.video

Google Maps' 'speed trap' feature now available for iPhone users

Retired NYPD Lieutenant Darrin Porcher discusses why Google Maps' 'speed trap' feature is a threat to law enforcement.

Google Maps is expanding one of its most popular features already available to Android owners to iOS users.

The speed trap reporting feature notes the location of police officers on the map.

While this might make some speed demons happy, some in law enforcement are arguing it makes them vulnerable for possible attacks from gangs or terrorists.

"When we look at the more comprehensive level, it now alerts people, bad guys in particular, to where the cops are located," retired NYPD Lieutenant Darrin Porcher said Monday on FOX Business' "Bulls & Bears."

Layfield Report CEO John Layfield agreed, calling it "a terrible idea."

"Our police officers need to be protected. I think it is a bad idea for Google to do this."

- John Layfield, Layfield Report CEO

Capitalistpig hedge fund founder Jonathan Hoenig asked Porcher how this is any different than a radar detector, which is a technology that's been around for a while.

"There are a lot of states in the country, I'll give you an example -- Virginia and even New York for a period of time -- where radar detectors were illegal," Porcher answered. "The reason why we have officers on these turnpikes, highways, etc. is ... so people will not speed. Because it's great when you're driving at 80 mph until you crash into that bus with 15 kids."

Porcher said his main concern is a radar detector is limited to use in a person's vehicle, whereas the Google Maps feature would be available to people walking around, which he argues creates an opportunity to threaten officer safety.