Hide your home in new Apple Maps viewer and protect your privacy

Apple has been trying to beat the internet’s favorite navigator, Google Maps, at its own game since the introduction of its Apple Maps app in 2013.

Six iOS updates later and Apple has improved the software with a street view feature that’s known as “Look Around.” However, like with any 360-degree photo mapping app, there are concerns about privacy.

Within Apple Maps’ Look Around feature, users will be able to get clear views of buildings, pedestrian pathways public areas when they type in a specific address or simply explore the world virtually. With a few taps, a person can easily explore a whole neighborhood.

If you’re looking to hide your home from potential online stalkers, Apple Maps has a way to censor your address with its iOS 13 update — by emailing MapsImageCollection@apple.com.

“We will censor faces and license plates on images that are published in Look Around,” the Cupertino-based tech company has written in its Apple Maps Image Collection page. It also goes on to add that house censorship is an option.

Users can also reach out via email with other comments, questions and concerns regarding privacy rights or Apple's process.

The page also details the four states and counties that are being photographed until the end of 2019 — which includes Arizona, California, Hawaii and Nevada.

Outside the U.S., Apple Maps’ Look Around is available in Canada, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Puerto Rico, Portugal and Republic of San Marino.

How to use Look Around in Apple Maps via iOS 13

Open Apple Maps on your iOS device. Enter in an address, landmark or city into the search bar. Once found, tap the “Look Around” icon that looks like binoculars at the bottom left corner. Swipe screen to pan the view and pinch to zoom to get a closer look. Tap the screen along pathways to move down and explore streets. Access information about a location by tapping your point of interest. To exit this mode, tap the minimization arrows in the top left corner.

According to a study conducted by online research and consulting firm eMarketer, "Google Maps has over 154 million U.S. users, more than six times the amount of Apple Maps users."

At the end of the second quarter for the fiscal year of 2019, Apple reported its earnings revenue to be $53.8 billion, which is a 1 percent increase from the second quarter earnings from the year prior.

